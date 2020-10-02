Mumbai records over 43% increase in testing in September, highest so far

Aggressive testing mechanism was adopted in September, which also led to the detection of over 60,000 Covid-19 cases, as compared to the previous months. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Mumbai created a new record and reported a 43% spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tests in September, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed.

Until September 29, over 3.41 lakh Covid-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai. The corresponding figure for August and July was 2.38 lakh and 2.04 lakh, respectively.

Data showed that out of the total 11.15 lakh tests conducted in Mumbai up to September 29, more than 52% or 5.80 lakh tests were conducted in August and September alone. The BMC had started to conduct Covid-19 tests on February 3 and the first case of the viral infection in the city was detected on March 11.

The average Covid-19 daily tests in the past few months have consistently gone up.

In May, 3,872 tests were conducted on average on a daily basis. In June, the corresponding figure went up to 4,422 tests daily. In July and August, it breached the 6,400 and 7,700 mark, respectively.

In September, the average was 11,775 tests.

Aggressive testing mechanism was adopted in September, which also led to the detection of over 60,000 Covid-19 cases, as compared to the previous months.

A data analysis of 1.41 lakh cases in Mumbai revealed that the city had reported around 7,000 Covid-19 cases until April 30.

In May, Mumbai reported 31,874 Covid-19 cases, followed by June (36,559), July (35,139) and in August (around 30,474).

BMC officials attributed the aggressive testing mechanism to the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions in a bid to revive the economic activities that have been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Civic officials said many employers are getting their employees tested, which have led to an uptick in Covid-19 test figures. Similarly, many inbound flight passengers are getting themselves tested on arrival at the airport.

“We are testing to our full capacity and are able to test around 15,000 swab samples daily. However, in the coming days, the aim is to conduct around 20,000 tests. We will increase our capacity, which will happen with time,” Iqbal Singh Chahal, commissioner, BMC, had said last week.

At present, 23 private laboratories in Mumbai are conducting Covid-19 tests. The one-lakh-test mark was crossed on May 6, two lakh on June 1, three lakh on June 24, four lakh on July 14, five lakh on July 29, six lakh on August 9, seven lakh on August 22, eight lakh on September 3, 10 lakh on September 20, and 11 lakh on September 27.

Mumbai’s Covid-19 positivity rate is 18.15%.

Earlier on July 7, the BMC authorities had relaxed the norms to conduct a Covid-19 test.

They had removed the clause that made prescription from a registered medical practitioner mandatory.

However, BMC officials claimed that the number of Mumbaikars, who were voluntarily getting themselves tested at private laboratories, went up only from September.