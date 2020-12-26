Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai road rage: Auto driver served show-cause notices

Mumbai road rage: Auto driver served show-cause notices

After a video of an autorickshaw driver dashing a two-wheeler went viral, the city’s transport department has served show-cause notices to the driver on the suspension of...

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:22 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Representational picture

After a video of an autorickshaw driver dashing a two-wheeler went viral, the city’s transport department has served show-cause notices to the driver on the suspension of autorickshaw permit and driving license. The notices were served on Thursday evening.

The Wadala regional transport office (RTO) has served Sayyed notices asking the autorickshaw driver Salman Sayyed to respond in three days as to why his license and permit should not be suspended.

“Action will be taken against the driver if he fails to respond within three days. The notices are served under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.” said a senior RTO official.

The incident occurred on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road on December 17. Sayyed had reportedly got into a heated argument with biker Kishor Kardak. Later, Kardak was hit by Sayyed’s three-wheeler, after which he lost balance and fell. In the viral video, Sayyed is seen dashing his autorickshaw with Kardak’s two-wheeler and then fleeing from the spot.

Kardak, however, did not sustain any major injury. The video was recorded by another motorist who later forwarded it to the Mumbai Police.

Sayyed on Thursday was also arrested by the Mumbai Police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

Mumbai civic body starts training doctors for Covid-19 vaccination
by Rupsa Chakraborty
Thane: Post-Covid recovery, many battle anxiety, restlessness
by Ankita G Menon
Mumbai local trains for all likely in first week of Jan: Minister
by Surendra P Gangan
Thane civic body shelves idea of desalination plant
by Megha Pol
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.