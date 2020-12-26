Mumbai road rage: Auto driver served show-cause notices

After a video of an autorickshaw driver dashing a two-wheeler went viral, the city’s transport department has served show-cause notices to the driver on the suspension of autorickshaw permit and driving license. The notices were served on Thursday evening.

The Wadala regional transport office (RTO) has served Sayyed notices asking the autorickshaw driver Salman Sayyed to respond in three days as to why his license and permit should not be suspended.

“Action will be taken against the driver if he fails to respond within three days. The notices are served under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.” said a senior RTO official.

The incident occurred on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road on December 17. Sayyed had reportedly got into a heated argument with biker Kishor Kardak. Later, Kardak was hit by Sayyed’s three-wheeler, after which he lost balance and fell. In the viral video, Sayyed is seen dashing his autorickshaw with Kardak’s two-wheeler and then fleeing from the spot.

Kardak, however, did not sustain any major injury. The video was recorded by another motorist who later forwarded it to the Mumbai Police.

Sayyed on Thursday was also arrested by the Mumbai Police.