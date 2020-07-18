Mumbai’s 71% rain target met in 47 days

After three days of heavy to very heavy rain, the rain intensity in the city reduced marginally on Friday.

With the heavy spells of rainfall throughout most of the month, the city received 71% of its seasonal rain target in 47 days.

From June 1 to July 17 (5.30pm), Mumbai recorded 1,609.4mm rainfall against the average for the season (2,260.4mm). South Mumbai recorded 1394.6mm rainfall against its seasonal average of 2066mm or 67.5%.

Among all the districts in Konkan, Mumbai suburbs recorded the maximum excess rainfall at 62% between June 1 and July 17 against the normal rainfall received during this period, followed by Sindhudurg at 54%, Mumbai city at 43% and Ratnagiri at 26%. Thane and Raigad recorded 1% excess rain while Palghar received 14% less rainfall. Overall, the state recorded excess seasonal rainfall of 18% so far.

On Friday, moderate showers were recorded in the suburbs and south Mumbai with a few occasional intense spells. Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 35.8mm rainfall, while Colaba – representative of south Mumbai – recorded 22.8mm rain. Over the past 24 hours (Thursday 8.30am to Friday 8.30am), the suburbs and south Mumbai recorded 155.4mm and 24.2mm rainfall, respectively. Worli recorded the highest rainfall (210mm) during this period, followed by Malad (200mm), Borivli recorded (160mm) and Bandra-Kurla Complex (145mm).

On Friday at 7pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Nowcast Warning for intense rain spells in the Konkan coast, including Mumbai from 10pm onwards.

The weather bureau predicted that Mumbai will receive light to moderate showers over the weekend, with occasional intense rain spells.

“Rain intensity is likely to be lesser in the coming days than what has been recorded between Tuesday and Thursday, as active monsoon conditions are shifting towards northern and northeastern parts of the country,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.