Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai’s air quality improves on Friday but continues to remain in ‘poor’ category

Mumbai’s air quality improves on Friday but continues to remain in ‘poor’ category

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the suburbs was 34.2 degrees Celsius and in south Mumbai was 33.8 degrees Celsius, both a degree Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature was close to the normal mark

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:47 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

The city’s AQI was 218 on Friday as compared to Thursday’s 252. (HT FILE)

The city recorded a marginal improvement in air quality on Friday owing to an increase in wind speed, but the pollutant-measuring indicator was still in the ‘poor’ category at 218. On Thursday, Mumbai had recorded an AQI of 252 (poor).

On Friday, Mumbai had the worst AQI among four cities – Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Pune – where the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) monitors air quality. The high speed winds had helped in improving Delhi’s air quality to the satisfactory category.

Borivali and Mazagaon recorded very poor AQI at 328 and 307, respectively. Chembur (286), Malad (283), Bandra-Kurla Complex (273), and Colaba (201) were in the ‘poor’ air quality category. While the remaining locations recorded moderate air, Navi Mumbai had the cleanest air with the AQI at 80 (satisfactory).

AQI levels are categorised from 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and above 401 is severe.



“The wind direction was northerly, and slightly speedy winds were witnessed between Thursday night and Friday morning, leading to ventilation. The winds, which were calmer, shifted to northeasterly to easterly during the day, allowing air mass to get accumulated close to the surface again,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

SAFAR has predicted an AQI of 208 (poor) for Saturday.

The concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 was 96 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) on Friday against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, while the PM10 levels were 172 µg/m3 against the safe limit of 100 µg/m3.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily air quality bulletin, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 182 (moderate), which was an average reading of 16 locations.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the suburbs was 34.2 degrees Celsius and in south Mumbai was 33.8 degrees Celsius, both a degree Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature was close to the normal mark.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Nov 28, 2020 00:17 IST
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
Nov 27, 2020 23:35 IST
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
Nov 27, 2020 23:40 IST
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Nov 28, 2020 00:16 IST

latest news

5,482 new cases, positivity rate below 9% for 3rd day
Nov 28, 2020 01:38 IST
BJP attacked my family... I’ve not stooped to their level, says Uddhav
Nov 28, 2020 01:31 IST
Man beaten to death in Rajasthan
Nov 28, 2020 01:25 IST
Pic of Donald Trump sitting behind ‘tiny’ desk leaves people with thoughts
Nov 28, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.