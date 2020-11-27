Mumbai’s air quality improves on Friday but continues to remain in ‘poor’ category

The city’s AQI was 218 on Friday as compared to Thursday’s 252. (HT FILE)

The city recorded a marginal improvement in air quality on Friday owing to an increase in wind speed, but the pollutant-measuring indicator was still in the ‘poor’ category at 218. On Thursday, Mumbai had recorded an AQI of 252 (poor).

On Friday, Mumbai had the worst AQI among four cities – Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Pune – where the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) monitors air quality. The high speed winds had helped in improving Delhi’s air quality to the satisfactory category.

Borivali and Mazagaon recorded very poor AQI at 328 and 307, respectively. Chembur (286), Malad (283), Bandra-Kurla Complex (273), and Colaba (201) were in the ‘poor’ air quality category. While the remaining locations recorded moderate air, Navi Mumbai had the cleanest air with the AQI at 80 (satisfactory).

AQI levels are categorised from 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and above 401 is severe.

“The wind direction was northerly, and slightly speedy winds were witnessed between Thursday night and Friday morning, leading to ventilation. The winds, which were calmer, shifted to northeasterly to easterly during the day, allowing air mass to get accumulated close to the surface again,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

SAFAR has predicted an AQI of 208 (poor) for Saturday.

The concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 was 96 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) on Friday against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, while the PM10 levels were 172 µg/m3 against the safe limit of 100 µg/m3.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily air quality bulletin, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 182 (moderate), which was an average reading of 16 locations.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the suburbs was 34.2 degrees Celsius and in south Mumbai was 33.8 degrees Celsius, both a degree Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature was close to the normal mark.