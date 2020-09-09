Mumbai’s Covid-19 discharge rate falls below 80% after cases surge

It’s a double whammy for Mumbai as the city’s discharge rate for Covid-19 has dropped below 80% for the first time in three weeks, after a spike in cases since the beginning of September, while the infection growth rate has crossed the 1% mark. Mumbai has reported 13,000 cases in just the first eight days of September as against 30,474 in entire August.

The discharge rate was 81% at the end of August after rising from 80% during the middle of the month. However, with the sudden surge in cases this month, the rate slipped to 79% on Tuesday. The city’s case growth rate, meanwhile, stood at 1.07%, up from 0.8% in the previous week.

Discharge rate is calculated as the percentage of Covid-19 patients who have recovered and been discharged from the total cases in the city. Growth rate of Covid-19 cases is calculated based on the average rise in infections in the past seven days from any given day.

The cases growth rate of Mumbai was more than 1% in the last week of July, after which it had steadily dropped, with August recording an average of 983 daily cases.

However, in the week ended September 6, 11 of the 24 administrative wards of Mumbai have a growth rate of more than 1%, with wards in north Mumbai, covering the areas of Borivli, Kandivli, Malad and Mulund, witnessing the highest growth rate.

Overall, in Mumbai, the R-Central ward (Borivli West) has the highest growth rate of 1.5%, followed by Bandra West at 1.3% and Malabar Hill with 1.2%.

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 1,346 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 158,756. On Monday the city had reported 1,788 cases; 1,910 infections were recorded on Sunday, 1,737 on Saturday, 1,929 on Friday, 1,526 on Thursday, 1,622 cases on Wednesday and 1,142 last Tuesday.

The city has reported an average of 1,625 cases in the first eight days of September.