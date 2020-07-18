Sections
Mumbai’s Covid-19 recovery rate better than national: Data

According to the data released by Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) on Friday, the number of active cases in Mumbai was 24,307, while 67,830 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 13:57 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

Mumbai’s recovery rate is nearly 15 per cent more than that of Maharashtra, which is 55.62 per cent. Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times

Even as Mumbai’s Covid-19 case count is nearing the one lakh-mark, the recovery rate of the country’s financial capital is nearly 70 per cent, which is seven per cent more than the national average, official data has revealed.

A release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday said that there were 3,42,756 Covid-19 cases in the country (till Friday) and the number of of recovered patients was approximately 6.35 lakh, which was 63 per cent of the reported cases.

Mumbai’s recovery rate is nearly 15 per cent more than that of Maharashtra, which is 55.62 per cent, it said.

According to the data released by Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) on Friday, the number of active cases in Mumbai was 24,307, while 67,830 patients have recovered from the infection so far.



The Covid-19 recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 50 per cent around mid-June, when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched “Mission Zero” under the Rapid Action Plan to contain coronavirus transmission.

The rate improved to 57 per cent on July 1 and further to around 70 per cent on July 15, the PIB statement said.

According to the BMC, the number of coronavirus cases in the city on Friday rose to 98,979, while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 5,582.

The city includes Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia with a population of around 6.5 lakh, which had emerged as one of the Covid-19 hotspots in the metropolis. However, it only had 102 active cases on Friday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had last week praised the efforts taken to contain the spread of the Covid- 19 in Dharavi.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also said last Saturday that 82 per cent of patients in Dharavi have recovered from the infection.

