Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Crawford Market, fire engines at spot

The fire has been classified as a “Level two” type. The incident took place around 6 pm. (Photo Bhushan Koyande/HT)

A fire broke out at Mumbai’s Crawford Market, a British-era market in the metropolitan city, however there were no reports of any injuries.

The fire was classified as a “Level two” type. The incident took place around 6 pm. Six fire engines and three jumbo tankers have been rushed to the spot.

The market houses several shops and the fire is confined in four of the commercial spaces.

Mumbai Fire Brigade Chief, Prabhat Rahangdale, said that fire fighting and search operation is still on.

The iconic market is at a walking distance from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station.

More details are awaited.