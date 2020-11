Mumbai’s Dadar, Prabhadevi, Mahim, Lower Parel to face water cuts on Wednesday, Thursday as BMC to repair British-era pipeline

Parts of Dadar, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Mahim will get no water supply or low-pressure supply for a few hours on Wednesday and Thursday next week, as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is fixing leakages in a British-era 1,450mm Tansa water main at Gawde Chowk on Senapati Bapat Road.

According to BMC, between 3.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday, NM Joshi Road, BDD Chawl Prabhadevi, Janata Vasahat in Adarsh Nagar, will get no water supply.

Between 4pm and 10pm on Wednesday, Kaka Saheb Gadgil Road in Lower Parel, Gokhale Road, Veer Savarkar Road, LJ Road, Sayani Road, Sena Bhavan Complex and Mori Road will not get water supply.

Between 4.30am and 7am on Thursday, BDD Chawl on NM Joshi Road and Sakharam Bala Pawar Road will not get water supply.

On Thursday, between 4 am and 7am, Dhobi Ghaat and Saat Rasta will have low-pressure water supply.