Mumbai’s Dharavi crosses 3,000 Covid cases: BMC data

The number of Covid-19 cases in the densely populated Dharavi, one of India’s largest slums, has crossed the 3,000 mark, with its total at 3,033 on Sunday. Of them, 2,590 have been discharged. The slum, which has seen a rise in cases in the past 10 days, recorded 15 new cases on Sunday.

In August, Dharavi had reported 229 Covid-19 cases, compared to 243 until September 19. The congested slums had reported 75 cases between September 1 and 10, while the corresponding figure between September 11 and 19 stands at 168.

However, Covid-19-related deaths have gone down on a month-on-month basis there. A total of 288 deaths have been reported in Dharavi until September 14, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) latest data. The maximum number of deaths in Dharavi due to the infection was reported in May. Data showed that the slum cluster reported 69 deaths in April, 161 in May, 33 in June, 10 in July, 13 in August and two until September 14.

Dharavi falls in G-North ward of BMC, which also covers Dadar and Mahim. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s G-North ward, said, “The number of Covid-19-related deaths has come down. The improved case fatality rate (CFR) suggests that we have been able to detect the viral infection among patients in the initial stages. We are also conducting free testing camps.” He added: “The rise in cases is because of increased testing and unlocking. A total of 33 new Covid-19 cases were detected on September 11 among migrant workers, who have returned to the slum cluster because of easing of the lockdown restrictions.”