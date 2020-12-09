Mumbai’s JJ and Sion hospitals begin clinical trials for first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin

JJHospital has already administered the trial dose of the vaccine to 180 volunteers. (HT Photo)

Sir JJ Hospital and Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital (Sion hospital) have commenced the third phase of clinical trials for Covaxin, the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. Till Tuesday, almost 190 volunteers had taken the first dose of the vaccine.

The government-run JJ Hospital started the trial on November 30, and so far, 180 people have participated in it. After receiving the vaccine from the Central government on Sunday, Sion hospital started its clinical trial on Monday. Till Tuesday, the hospital has administered the vaccine to around 10 volunteers.

“Initially, we are giving the vaccine to five to six people daily, but we will soon increase the number to speed up the process,” said Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of Sion hospital.

Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). The vaccine received Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval, and the trials commenced across India from July.

Recently, the pharmaceutical firm applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency-use authorisation. It is the third firm after Serum Institute of India and American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, to apply for emergency-use approval.

In the last week of October, ICMR selected JJ and Sion hospitals for the pan-India trial of Covaxin. As many as 2,000 volunteers between the age group of 18 and 60 years will be included in the trial. Of this group, 20% of volunteers with co-morbidities will be selected, and another 5% will comprise medical health workers. The hospitals will follow up with the volunteers for 12 months as per ICMR rules.

“The third phase will have two stages. After 28 days of the first vaccination, volunteers will be given the second vial,” said Dr Joshi.