Mumbai’s Kalanagar flyovers to be completed by December 31: MMRDA

Updated: Oct 11, 2020, 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing the Kalanagar Junction decongestion plan, is expecting to complete work on three flyovers in the area by December 31. On Sunday, MMRDA announced that 73% of the total work has been completed.

On Saturday night, Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray attended the girder launch for one of the Kalanagar flyovers. The ₹103.73-crore project will help decongest the junction, which faces traffic snarls.

The first flyover will have two lanes and allow commuters travelling from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) junction towards the Bandra-Worli sea link to skip both the BKC and Kalanagar Junction. A second two-lane flyover will be constructed for traffic from the sea link towards BKC.

The third two-lane flyover will direct traffic from Dharavi junction towards the sea link.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “Once the flyover is open for traffic, it will provide major connectivity to Mumbai region and bring substantial infrastructure growth to the city.”

