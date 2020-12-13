Mumbai’s Lalbaug cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to six

The incident took place at ground-plus-four-storey Sarabhai building at Ganesh Galli around 7am on December 6. (HT PHOTO)

After 16 people were injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion at Lalbaug a week ago, the death toll rose to six on Sunday while the condition of seven others is still critical.

The sixth death was reported on Saturday evening as 57-year-old Vinayak Shinde succumbed to his injuries at KEM Hospital in Parel. According to the hospital, the bodies of all the six deceased have been handed over to their relatives after autopsy.

Of the 16 injured people, three are admitted at KEM Hospital and four are admitted at Masina Hospital. Three others were discharged following the incident.

“Three patients are admitted in the intensive care unit under the plastic surgery department. Two of them have sustained around 30% burns while a female patient has got 80% burns,” said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean, KEM Hospital.

The incident took place at a ground-plus-four-storey structure, Sarabhai building, at Ganesh Galli around 7am on December 6. The blast took place at a room occupied by Rane Caterers, where its owner Mangesh Rane was staying. Building residents said the room was being used to prepare food for guests as some wedding preparations were underway at the Rane household. Reportedly, several cooking gas cylinders were kept in the room where the blast took place.

The fire, followed by the blast, started around 7.30am and gutted four rooms on the second floor of the building. The fire was doused in around 30 minutes after the incident took place. Sushila Bangera, 62, was the first person to succumb to the injuries and later, 45-year-old Karim, one of the catering staff, also died.

Following the incident, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced ₹2 lakh assistance to the families of those who lost their lives.