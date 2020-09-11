Mumbai’s Metro 2A, 7 trial runs to start from January 14

Trial runs for two Metro lines – Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro 7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East) – will commence from January 14, 2021, said commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) RA Rajeev on Thursday. Commercial operations for the two lines are expected to start from May 2021.

“We will receive the first set of trains in December 2020. Post which, system integration will take about five months. We can assure citizens that the operations will start from May 2021,” Rajeev said at a press conference on Thursday. MMRDA will commence operations with 10 train sets, with a headway of 20-25 minutes between trains initially.

The Metro was expected to be operational by December this year, but the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in delays. Rajeev said MMRDA was making up for lost time by readying teams for each site and “maximising” labour force for Metro 2A and Metro 7.

According to MMRDA, 7,109 labourers were working at the Metro sites on March 16, before the lockdown was announced. Now, 6,332 labourers are at the Metro sites. “We have almost reached the pre-lockdown count. We are also arranging special trains for labourers to reach Mumbai,” Rajeev said.

While the authority was looking to employ locals at its sites, only 150-200 labourers at the two Metro sites are from Maharashtra. Officials said labourers from Maharashtra are trained for industrial jobs and not for working at construction sites.

No depot for Metro 6 yet

A right-to-information (RTI) query dated September 8 by environment activist Zoru Bhathena revealed that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is executing Metro 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) on behalf of MMRDA, has not been allotted land for the Metro 6 depot yet. “Exact location of depot is not yet finalised. The plan shall be prepared only after finalization of the land,” the reply stated. Officials from MMRDA said there are two land parcels under consideration. “Whichever is allotted by the state government, we will start work,” the official said.

Direct connectivity for Metro 7 stations

MMRDA has approved two proposals for direct connectivity with Metro 7 stations. Sonia Sethi, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said two foot overbridges – one from Aarey station to Oberoi Realty; and another from Poisar station to Shapoorji Pallonji – have been approved. “We are looking at other proposals too. The cost of construction will be undertaken by the developers,” Sethi said.