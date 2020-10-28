Sections
Mumbai's minimum temperature drops slightly but winter still a month away, says IMD

Mumbai’s minimum temperature drops slightly but winter still a month away, says IMD

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Mumbai suburbs on Tuesday experienced a nip in the air as minimum temperatures dropped to 22 degrees Celsius, a three-degree drop from 25 degrees Celsius the previous day.

The Santacruz weather station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degree Celsius, and minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius – one degree below the normal temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

The Colaba station recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature of around 23 degree Celsius with partly cloudy sky is expected over the next two days, according to IMD’s forecast.

The meteorological bureau clarified that while temperatures have dropped and may remain low for the next couple of days, winter is still at least a month away.

“Temperature dropped slightly on Tuesday, but it is not an indication of the onset of winter. As monsoon will start withdrawing from Mumbai, it is expected that humidity will decrease and temperatures will be recorded around 22-23 degrees. Low temperatures may continue for a couple more days,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD. However, the onset of winter will begin only in December, as per usual, he added.

There was no change in the withdrawal line of monsoon from north Maharashtra. IMD had declared the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from north Maharashtra on Monday. Withdrawal is likely to start on Wednesday. The line of withdrawal passes through Dahanu in north Konkan, Nashik, north-central Maharashtra, parts of Marathwada and entire Vidarbha. Monsoon withdrawal from other parts of the Konkan coast including Mumbai is expected over the next 24 hours, the IMD said. This is expected to be one of the most delayed withdrawals from the city in the past 10 years.

