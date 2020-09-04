Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai’s Mithi river clean-up gets boost as MMRDA ties up with green group

Mumbai’s Mithi river clean-up gets boost as MMRDA ties up with green group

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday signed an agreement with an environmental organisation for the Mithi river clean-up project.Officials...

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:44 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday signed an agreement with an environmental organisation for the Mithi river clean-up project.

Officials said that MMRDA had received a proposal from the Marine Debris Partnership, which includes four organisations that will work towards collecting floating matter from the river and recycling it. The pilot project will begin from the Vakola nullah in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and the entire project will be completed in 18 months.

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, who was present at the event on Thursday morning, tweeted, “This morning, we launched 2 projects of the @MMRDAOfficial to improve the water quality of the Mithi river:

• Bioremediation & Phytoremediation by bioengineering components



• Partnership betn MMRDA & UNTIL to clean the marine debris floating in the mithi (sic).”

Officials said that MMRDA will also be collaborating with the University of Mumbai to improve the water quality of Mithi.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “A process of bioremediation and phytoremediation will be used to improve the water quality. We will also share the technology with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the project.”

Saurabh Gupta, founder Earth 5R, one of the organisations involved in the partnership to clear the floating materials in Mithi said, “The project has two components. One is where we conduct training programmes for citizens on waste-management and the second is where we look at reducing waste from the river.”

The 17.84-km Mithi river falls under the jurisdiction of both, BMC and MMRDA. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had conducted a water quality assessment of eight major state rivers in 2018, which was published in the Maharashtra Economic Survey Report 2018-19. It stated that Mithi river was Maharashtra’s most polluted river and contained human and animal excreta almost 15 times the safe limit.

The 2005 floods that killed more than 1,000 people in the city was caused mainly because the river was clogged.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Maharashtra CM was against lifting lockdown curbs in Pune hastily: Sanjay Raut’s statement indicates differences between the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP  
Sep 04, 2020 01:04 IST
Private Mohali hospitals to provide health updates to kin of Covid-19 patients twice daily
Sep 04, 2020 01:03 IST
Maharashtra govt to re-examine tree felling near Sevagram Ashram
Sep 04, 2020 01:04 IST
Don’t hide Covid-19 symptoms: 31% die in 24 hours of admission, reveals Mumbai civic corporation data
Sep 04, 2020 01:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.