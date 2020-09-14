Mumbai’s Sion hospital accused of misplacing body of accident victim

Family members of 28-year-old Ankush Sarvade, who succumbed to injuries from a road accident while undergoing treatment at Sion hospital on Sunday, have accused the hospital of erroneously handing over his body to the family of another person who died of suicide.

The Sarvade family also claimed that the other family, that has not yet been identified, carried out the last rites.

Sameer Siddiqui, a friend of the Sarvade family, on Sunday told Hindustan Times, “Ankush died due to his injuries in the wee hours of Sunday, and the family was informed by the hospital of his death. When they came to claim the body, they requested the hospital to give them 15 minutes as more family members were arriving. After a while, when they returned to claim Ankush’s body, they found it was missing. Later, they got to know the body was handed over to another family by mistake.”

Siddiqui said the family would approach Sion police to file a complaint of negligence against the hospital.

Two employees of the mortuary were suspended and an inquiry will be initiated against them, said Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of Sion hospital, in an official report on the incident late on Sunday night. The report stated orders for the suspension and subsequent inquiry were given over the telephone by additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani who is also in-charge of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public health department.

The deceased’s sister, Jayashree Sarvade, took to social media to highlight the issue in a video. She said, “He met with an accident and had an injury on his head. We took him to Sion hospital. On Sunday at 2.30am, the hospital called us to inform that the patient, my brother, has died. After everything, the hospital told us the body had been handed over to someone else. That family even completed the last rites. We want my brother’s body back.”