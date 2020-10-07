Mumbai’s Wilson College management gets ₹10 crore extortion call

An office bearer of John Wilson Education Society that runs Wilson College has filed a first information report (FIR) after a person claiming to be an official from the office of undersecretary, home ministry, New Delhi, demanded ₹10 crore extortion for settling up various police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaints against him. The accused claimed that the trust was involved scams worth ₹10,000 crore and also threatened to kill the complainant if he refuses to pay the amount.

The complainant Prem Masih, 68, a resident of August Kranti Marg (Kemps Corner), is also managing director of United Church of North India Trust Association. Masih in his statement to the Gamdevi police has stated that on July 21 he received a call from a person who identified himself as Udaybhan Singh, told him that he is calling from the office of undersecretary, North block, Home Ministry, New Delhi.

Singh told Masih that their department has received various complaints against him and his trust. He asked him to come to Delhi and to carry trust’s original documents, for inquiry. Masih, however, told him that he cannot come to Delhi due to spread of Covid-19. This didn’t go well with Singh who yelled at him over phone saying that United Church of North India Trust Association and Church of North India (CNI) do not exist and you (and your associates) have done scams worth ₹10,000 crore under the name of trusts. Singh also threatened saying if he wants to settle the matter or lose life. He also threatened Masih if wouldn’t come to Delhi then CBI officers would arrest him from Mumbai and throw him in jail for life term, said the complaint (a copy of which is with HT).

Masih told the accused (Singh) that he wouldn’t be able to come to Delhi as his trust have not indulged in any illegal activities and have records of all government and court documents.

“Later Singh also offered to settle the matter and demanded ₹10 crore - ₹5 crore to be given to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and ₹5 crore to the CBI. Masih then suspected that Singh is not from any government office and is a private person trying to extort money. Later he stopped answering Singh’s calls,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

On July 27, a man tried to meet Masih, but was stopped at the society gate by the guard. When Masih enquired, he told him that he is Thakur and has been sent by the department from Delhi. The person threatened Masih and his son and asked them to comply with their demands, the officer added.

Later, Masih learnt that his trust’s chairman Premchand Singh and his nephew Navdeep Gill also received threat calls for extortion.

Masih then registered an FIR with the Gandevi police.

The police have registered a case under sections 384 (extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention) Indian Penal Code.

Police sources said that two people have been arrested in the case, but they are just henchmen. The main accused is yet to be arrested.

Masih was not available to comment on the matter.