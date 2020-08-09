Sections
Mumbai school increases fees for Class 1; hike amounts to what parents paid previous year, claims trustee

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:49 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

After a Dadar school hiked its fees, the parents of students studying there have complained to the state education department about the institute’s decision.

According to the parents, the school decided to impose the fee hike despite the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) opposing the move.

In a letter sent on Thursday, the parents of Sane Guruji English Medium School said the members of the PTA had disagreed on the 12% fee hike proposed by the school for Class 1.

“The fee went up from ₹2,400 to ₹3,200 per month for Class 1 students. This is a big hike and parents had clearly mentioned that it is unacceptable. Despite that, the school has gone ahead with the hike,” stated the letter to the education department.



However, Mohan Mohadikar, the school’s trustee, said that only the entry-level fee has been hiked.

“Parents whose children were in Senior KG last year, have to pay the same fees for Class 1 this year. So as such, there will be no difference for those parents. Besides, we have also waived off the term fees for this term, considering the fact that school activities won’t happen owing to the Covid-19 situation. We have also allowed parents to pay in installments and have not discontinued classes even if parents have pending payments,” he added.

However, parents have alleged that the school was violating the terms of the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees Act) 2011.

“For Class 1, the school should charge the amount which was the same for the class last year. Any addition to it will be considered a hike,” said a parent, who did not wish to be named.

