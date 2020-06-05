Sections
Mumbai sees 1,439 new cases; case count is now 44,931, death toll 1,465

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:06 IST

By Eeshanpriya M S,

The city recorded 1,439 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 44,931. Forty-eight new deaths were reported, taking the city’s tally of Covid-19 deaths to 1,465. There are 25,364 active cases in Mumbai while 18,096 have been discharged, according to the state government. Mumbai’s recovery rate is 40.27% and its mortality rate is 3.26%.

Out of the 48 deaths reported on Thursday, 33 patients had co-morbidities; 33 were male and 15 were female; 23 were above 60 years old; 18 were between 40 and 60 years of age; and 7 were below 40 years old.

The average daily growth rate for Covid-19 in Mumbai is 3.62% with six wards reporting a growth rate of over 5%. These six wards cover Borivli (West), Borivli (East), Kandivli (East), Malad (West), Bhandup and Mulund. The remaining wards have growth rates lower than 5%.

Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, said, “Between 40-50% of Covid-19 patients are able to accurately trace who they met in the past few days and help determine where they could have caught the virus, and also help in contact tracing efforts.”



In the past 20 days, the mortality rate in Dharavi had come down to 2.67%, with 674 cases and 18 deaths. Since April 1, Dharavi has had 1,872 Covid-positive cases and 71 deaths, with a mortality rate of 3.79%.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant Commissioner of the G (North) ward which has jurisdiction over Dharavi, said, “Maintaining a low death rate has been possible due to aggressive testing, looking for suspected patients and testing them at the right time, so that timely medical attention is available.”

