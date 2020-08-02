Mumbai sees dip in Covid fatality rate

The city’s fatality rate due to Covid-19 in Mumbai has decreased to 5.5% by the end of July, from 5.8%-5.9% seen in June and beginning of July. Moreover, the number of daily deaths has reduced to 40 and 60 in the past two weeks, from at least 70 daily deaths or more (on some days) in May and June.

According to figures from the state government, Mumbai had a fatality rate of 5.8% on June 30 and until the first week of July. On June 16, the state government reconciled the number of deaths in the state, including Mumbai, and added 862 deaths to the city’s toll, taking the fatality rate to 5.2% from 3.7% in a single day.

Citing reconciliation of figures as a recurring exercise that would continue for over one month, BMC periodically continued adding deaths that had occurred in May or earlier in June, to the toll. Subsequently, around 750 more deaths were cumulatively added to the city’s total toll until July 3, taking the fatality rate to 5.8% on July 3.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 49 deaths, taking the toll to 6,447. The fatality rate is now 5.5%. The per-day fatality rate on Sunday stood at 4.4% (calculated from deaths recorded on Sunday vis-à-vis new cases recorded on the day). Mumbai recorded 1,105 new cases, taking the case tally to 116,436. There are 21,394 active cases in Mumbai as of Sunday. On August 1, Mumbai recorded 45 new deaths, 53 on July 31 and July 30, respectively, 60 on July 29, 55 on July 28, 39 on July 27, 57 on July 26, 52 on July 25 and 54 on July 24.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The number of deaths reported per day has gone down to some extent. This is noticed after BMC launched ‘Save Lives’. However, every death is alarming and every life is precious. We cannot become complacent that the number of deaths per day is reducing. We have to bring the number down further. Deaths are still occurring in a scenario where there is late reportage of the infection, especially if patients have comorbidity.” ‘Save Lives’ strategy was launched by BMC on June 30, with nine points to reduce the number of deaths.

Kakani said, “Save Lives strategy included locating patients at high risk of dying due to the infection, ensuring they are given the right line of treatment, ensuring all medicines are given the required number of times every day, and nothing is missed, video calls between attending physicians and senior doctors. The line of treatment for serious or critical patients is carefully chosen, and has to be approved by the head of department and head of the institution. We are also giving bed pans to patients at the right time, so they don’t leave their beds to use the washroom.”