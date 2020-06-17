Mumbai sees fewer than 1K cases for the first time in June

There was some relief amid the gloom, as Mumbai on Tuesday reported fewer than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the first time this month. Also, 915 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday.

Mumbai recorded 935 cases, crossing the 60,000 mark, with the case count at 60,228. The total number of discharged patients is 31, 040. The city also recorded 55 deaths on Tuesday and another 862 deaths were updated after reconciliation of all deaths since March. The total number of deaths in Mumbai has now gone up to 3,167.

This has taken the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s already increasing fatality rate up to 5.2%, from 3.79% on Tuesday.

Of the 55 deaths recorded on Tuesday, 34 patients had co-morbidities. Two of the deceased were below 40 years of age, 29 were above 60 years, and 24 were between 40 and 60 years. As part of their strategy to strengthen contact-tracing, BMC claimed to have traced 5,399 high-risk contacts in the past 24 hours.

While the city’s doubling rate is now 28 days, R-North (Dahisar) ward has the lowest doubling rate of 13 days, followed by R-Central (Borivli) ward and R-South (Kandivli) at 17 days each.

The total number of Covid tests done so far in Mumbai is 2,64,580. The overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai in the past seven days has been 2.9%.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, BMC has claimed to have surveyed 3.64 lakh senior citizens, of which 1,965 were found having low oxygen saturation and were treated or referred to BMC hospitals.

The civic body claims to have visited more than 21,20,088 houses as part of their door-to-door survey for checking up on senior citizens and screening of people.

Dharavi, one of the critical hotspots in Mumbai, showed signs of improvement, reporting only 21 cases on Tuesday, with a total of 2,089 cases reported so far. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday. As on Monday, the city had 823 active containment zones, including slums and chawls and 4,959 buildings were sealed.