Mumbai sees quietest Anant Chaturdashi since 2003

With muted celebrations of Ganeshotsav due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the city recorded noise levels below 100 decibels (dB) on Anant Chaturdashi. This is the first time since 2003, when anti-noise campaigners Awaaz Foundation began monitoring noise levels in Mumbai, that the levels have been so low.

On Anant Chaturdashi, most areas in Mumbai recorded noise levels between 54.7dB and 76.8dB (equivalent to television or living room music), according to Awaaz Foundation. Prabhadevi, where firecrackers were heard, was loudest at 94.4dB (equivalent to a power mower). The lowest noise level – 54.7 dB – was recorded at Girgaum Chowpatty around 11pm. While some immersion sites saw crowds, there were no loudspeakers, dhol tashas or disc jockeys and few fireworks.

“Unlike previous years, no complaints were received from citizens this year. Political mandals were absent and did not use loudspeakers,” read Awaaz’s report.

Ambient noise ranges between 58-65dB in Mumbai, according to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). According to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, residential areas should have a maximum noise level of 55dB during the day and 45dB at night.

Sumaira Abdulali, convenor, Awaaz Foundation, said, “The way we celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi this year is testimony of the change we, as a society, can be responsible for the betterment of our future generations.”

The highest noise level was recorded in 2015 (123.7dB) followed by 2013 (123.2dB).

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), umbrella body of Ganpati mandals, attributed low noise levels to artificial immersion sites and the absence of pandals. “The number of artificial immersion sites was almost 200 across Mumbai which were even used by large Ganesh mandals. This is the first year when the vision of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was replicated by the city, and we hope to continue this in the coming years,” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president, BSGSS.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 28,293 idols (24,476 household and 3,817 sarvjanik) were immersed across the city on Tuesday. Of these, 13,742 idols had artificial immersions (11,691 household and 2,051 sarvjanik idols). Last year, over 38,000 idols were immersed in the city on Anant Chaturdashi.

Around 31% dip was recorded in immersion of idols this year compared to 2019. BMC said the number dipped this year as many preferred to conduct immersion at their homes or inside buildings.

BMC said a total of 1.35 lakh idols were immersed in 2020 compared to 1.96 lakh in 2019. However, use of artificial ponds doubled from 33,000 in 2019 to 70,000 this year. BMC attributed the rise to the 2-km limit imposed for immersion.

“Apart from ensuring decongested crowds across natural immersion sites, we developed a system where citizens would give their idols to BMC workers, and only BMC workers would enter the immersion site (sea, lakes, ponds and rivers) for visarjan,” said Narendra Barde, joint municipal commissioner (zone II).

Mumbai Police said no untoward incident was reported.

