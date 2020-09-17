Mumbai sees sharpest 1-day Covid case spike; Maharashtra tally now 1,145,840

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its second-highest single-day spike of 24,619 cases, the 11th day of more than 20,000 fresh infections, taking the count to 1,145,840. Mumbai, for a second consecutive day, recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 2,411 cases. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the city has reached 178,385, of which 32,959 are , active cases.

Since the beginning of this month, the city has witnessed a rise in daily Covid-19 cases with record-breaking single-day spikes being reported every other day, in line with the civic body’s anticipation of a spike in cases post Ganeshotsav.

Last time the city recorded a relatively lower single-day spike was on August 24 with 703 cases.

On Thursday, the state also crossed the 31,000 mark for Covid-19 casualties after 398 more deaths were reported, taking its tally to 31,351. The highest toll in a day was also reported at 515 on September 15.

The high number of casualties continues to be a concern for state authorities as it is still the highest in the country. Figures showed that the state’s contribution in total Covid casualties is around 37.68%, with 83,198 deaths reported across the country. In Mumbai, 43 deaths were reported, which took its toll to 8,323. The case fatality rate (CFR) is 4.6% and the recovery rate stands at 77%.

The daily Covid-19 infection in the state is constantly on the rise, which has concerned state authorities.

The surge has led to a rise in active cases as well, which has crossed the 3 lakh mark, as the tally rose to 301,752 cases. It comes to 26.33% of the total cases reported so far.

It took the state only 15 days to complete 300,000 active cases as the 200,000 mark was breached on September 2. It took 51 days to complete 200,000 active cases and 126 days for the 100,000 cases. The first Covid-19 case was detected on March 9.

The state has recorded over 353,227 cases in 17 days of this month and its average per day cases comes to 22,778. The reason behind the surge is that the state is getting a significant number of cases from rural areas.

The rise in cases has also brought additional burden on the health infrastructure, which has left local authorities struggling. The issue was discussed in the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

“It has been observed that the pandemic is spreading fast in rural areas, which is worrisome as we don’t have adequate infrastructure to deal with the situation. Currently, there is a shortage of oxygen beds in the rural areas. The cabinet has directed the health department to augment the infrastructure as well as install jumbo tanks and supply of big cylinders to ensure sufficient number of oxygen beds are available wherever required,” said a senior minister, requesting not to be named.

“We are also arranging ambulances for Covid patients from remote areas so that they can be moved to the nearest tehsil places where oxygen beds have been made available,” he added.

Three months ago when the state started relaxing lockdown restrictions in phases on June 3 under ‘Mission Begin Again’, most of the cases used to come from urban areas, but the scenario has changed with free movement of people.

Till June 3, the contribution of all the 34 districts in the total cases 6,165 cases (8.23% of the total cases), which has been increased to 392,002 cases that comes to 34.21% of the total cases) on September 17. Besides, the major hotspots from rural areas are Pune district, Satara district, Ahmednagar district, Sangli district, Raigad district, Solapur district and Jalgaon district, where fresh cases recorded were 1,712; 774; 626; 552; 522; 514 and 506 respectively.

The state government has also set a target to increase daily Covid testing to 1.5 lakh a day from the current average of over 90,000 tests per day. “We want to increase testing to 1.5 lakh per day. The aim is to cover maximum people and break the chain and thus it can be observed that daily testing figures are increasing,” said a senior official from the health department.

On Thursday, it has conducted a record 98,614 tests and the total number of tests conducted till date are 5,604,890. The number of average tests in the past week is 90,047 a day.

State to appoint over 1,200 PG med students

To deal with shortage of doctors in the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government decided to appoint over 1,200 super-speciality and post graduate medical students on bond service. The decision was taken by the state medical education department on Thursday.

The medical students will join government as well as BMC hospitals for a period of one year and will also be remunerated up to Rs1 lakh a month.

Amit Deshmukh, state medical education minister, said that 1,204 medical students from super-speciality and post-graduate courses will be appointed at the government, medical colleges and affiliated hospitals.

Of them, 385 will be appointed assistant professors at government medical colleges, 178 as assistant professors at BMC run medical colleges, 282 as expert officers at civic hospitals and the rest 359 will be appointed at dedicated Covid hospital and dedicated Covid health centres, the minister informed.

This year, a total of 1,648 students have appeared for super-speciality and post graduate medical courses and 1,204 will be selected for bond service from the ones who will clear the examinations.