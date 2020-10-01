Mumbai sees sharpest 1-day spike of 2,654 infections

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 18,317 Covid-19 infections, a rise from the numbers of the past few days, as the case count went up to 1,384,446, even as Mumbai recorded it sharpest single-day spike of 2,654 cases, pushing its tally to 205,268.

The state’s toll climbed to 36,662 after 481 casualties were reported on Wednesday, of which, 237 were in the past 48 hours, another 115 deaths were from last week, while the rest 129 deaths were from the period before that, health officials said. Active cases across the state came down to 259,033.

Of the city’s case tally, active infections were 26,663. Mumbai also recorded 46 deaths on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of this month, the city is witnessing a rise in daily Covid-19 cases with record spikes being reported often. The civic body had anticipated a spike in cases post the Ganeshotsav, with daily average post that hovering around the 2,000 mark. As the state has observed a comparative decline in Covid-19 cases in the past few days, casualties are yet to come down. It has reported close to 12,000 casualties alone this month. Till September 30, the total casualties reported has gone up to 11,717, which means on an average, 390 deaths per day this month.

If compared with previous months, in August, the state had reported 9,589 deaths, whereas in July, June, May, April and March, the casualties reported were 6,988, 5,638, 2,286, 449 and 10 respectively.

On thirteen occasions this month, over 400 deaths were reported. The highest toll in a day, 515, was recorded on September 15, showing that efforts made by state authorities to control number of deaths per day have yet to show results. The state still has the highest death count across the country with Tamil Nadu second at 9,453.

“Casualties are high, but they are expected to come down soon. The campaign ‘My family My responsibility’ was launched with the same purpose,” said a senior health department.

Besides, a total of 21,673 deaths were reported in Mumbai (8,929), Pune (5,813), Thane (4,896) and Nagpur (2,035). It comes to 59.11% of the total casualties reported till date.

The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state, however, is reducing gradually. The CFR was recorded at 2.65% on Wednesday, making it at second position after Punjab. The CFR of Punjab was 2.99% (with 3,359 deaths) till Tuesday, according to the information shared by the state medical education department.

The state has also recorded close to 600,000 cases this month. The tally stood at 593,192 cases, which is again highest in any of the months since March, when the first case was reported. It is also over 2.21 lakh cases more than what was detected in August — 371,238 cases. While in July, June, May, April and March, total cases reported were 247,392; 102,172; 57,157; 10,196 and 302.

On Wednesday, the state has conducted 87,181 tests and with 18,317 positive reports, the positivity rate comes to 21.10%. The total number of tests conducted till date are 6,785,205.