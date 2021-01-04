Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai sees three Covid-19 deaths, a first since March

Mumbai sees three Covid-19 deaths, a first since March

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:02 IST

By Eeshanpriya MS,

Healthcare workers conduct Covid-19 screening and swab test at Malad (West). (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The city on Sunday recorded three deaths – lowest in the past nine months – due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 11,135. At 0.5%, the city also saw the lowest case fatality rate (CFR) for a day so far.

Mumbai’s cumulative CFR is presently 3.7%. On Saturday, Mumbai reported seven Covid deaths and on Friday, Mumbai reported nine deaths. On March 30, Mumbai recorded one death due to Covid-19. The first Covid death in the city was reported on March 17, while the first covid case in Mumbai was reported on March 11. By the end of March, the city had reported a total of seven deaths due to Covid-19. By April 3, Mumbai reported 18 more deaths, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, in charge of the civic body’s public health department, said, “Sunday’s number of deaths is the lowest deaths due to Covid-19 reported in the city since March. The civic body’s interventions, such as Mission Save Lives, a studied strategy launched by BMC on June 30, have worked.” On June 30, Mumbai’s CFR was 5.8%.

According to the data from the state government, subject to further reconciliation, Mumbai reported 109 deaths in April, 984 in May, 3,237 in June, 1,722 in July, 1,260 in August, 1,236 in September, 1,281 in October, 566 in November, and 223 in December.



Mumbai on Sunday reported 581 Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the city to 2,95,241.

There are 8,916 active Covid-19 cases in the city. The recovery rate in Mumbai is 93%, and the overall growth rate is 0.21%.

The doubling rate of Covid cases in the city is now 356 days.

Dr Sanjay Pattiwar, a city- based public health expert, said, “The interventions by the civic body and the state have helped reduce the case fatality rate in the city. Increased awareness among citizens regarding seeking timely medical help in case they develop symptoms, the extra care taken by co-morbid patients have also contributed to reducing the number of Covid deaths in the city.”

