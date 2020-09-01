Sections
Mumbai sero survey: BMC explores tie-up with private labs to increase sample size

The private laboratories may be given the task of testing each blood sample they collect from Covid-19 patients and the cost will be borne by BMC.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 09:53 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The BMC has a tie-up with 15 private laboratories in Mumbai to conduct Covid-19 tests, using both real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method and rapid antigen detection (RAD) methodology. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities are exploring the possibility of a tie-up with private laboratories to collect blood samples from a large section of Mumbaikars to ascertain how many of them have recovered from coronavirus disease (Covid-19), but are still unaware about it. The exercise will help the civic officials to figure out how many Mumbaikars have developed antibodies.

However, private laboratories will conduct the antibody test after they obtain permission from Covid-19 patients.

The BMC officials said the proposal has been sent to Maharashtra government for its approval.



Daksha Shah, deputy executive officer, public health department, BMC, said, “The tie- up between the civic body and private laboratories for collection of blood samples to ascertain antibodies is at a proposal stage. We have sent our proposal to the state government.”

The BMC has a tie-up with 15 private laboratories in Mumbai to conduct Covid-19 tests, using both real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method and rapid antigen detection (RAD) methodology.

Besides, In a bid to ascertain antibodies level, the BMC has conducted the first phase of sero-surveillance survey, where 6,900 people were tested.

The survey results showed that 57% of slum-dwellers developed antibodies, while the corresponding figure in non-slum areas was 16%.

A second round of the survey is in progress for which around 6,300 samples are being collected.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force, said, “Sero-surveillance survey of antibodies test will help in understanding exposure of virus among a large population. We can also identify potential plasma donors. Private laboratories are conducting these tests over a month, and the figures available for reference to understand the situation.”

A sero-surveillance survey that collects blood samples helps identify individuals, who were afflicted with Covid-19 but have since recovered from their viral infection. The survey gives a sense about the spread of the contagion and the measures that can be taken to prevent the viral outbreak.

Of the 8,376 samples collected across Mumbai by a private laboratory between July 3 and August 7, the results showed that 2,420, or 28.89%, were detected with Covid-19 antibodies.

A high ratio of the antibodies was developed among the residents from Govandi (57%), Dharavi (54%), Worli (42%), Chembur Extension (48%) and Mazagaon (40%), which had emerged as Mumbai’s Covid-19 hotspots.

The prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies was relatively lower in certain areas in suburbs and south Mumbai, varying between 20% and 40%.

