Mumbai sizzles at 36.4° Celsius on second hottest Dec day in 10 years

The city witnessed its hottest December day in six years and second hottest day for the month over the past decade on Tuesday. The maximum temperature at the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, was 36.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees Celsius above normal.

The highest day temperature during December over the past 10 years was recorded on December 1, 2015, at 36.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Tuesday’s maximum, while the third and fourth highest were 36.3 degrees Celsius on December 6, 2012, and 36.2 degrees Celsius on December 5, 2016. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the all-time highest December maximum temperature for Mumbai was recorded on December 4, 1987, at 39.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather bureau said a couple of major factors were responsible for the rise in maximum temperature. “Owing to the formation of a weather system over central India, warm and dry easterly winds, termed easterly waves, are moving over the city. While this is already letting temperatures to rise, the sea breeze set in very late on Tuesday allowing the maximum temperature to rise further,” said Bishwambhar Singh, director, regional meteorological centre, IMD Mumbai. “Although the temperatures were high, there was drop in humidity on Tuesday and the heat index (air temperature and relative humidity) was low, indicating the perceived heat to be lower than previous days.”

The Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 35.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees Celsius above normal. Moisture levels were low, with 71% and 62% humidity in the suburbs and south Mumbai, respectively.

The minimum temperature in the suburbs, meanwhile, was 18.2 degrees Celsius and 22.2 degrees Celsius in the suburbs and south Mumbai, both close to the normal mark. “While the minimum and maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 18 and 34-35 degrees Celsius over the next five days in Mumbai, parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada could expect a drop in maximum temperatures owing to the western disturbance over northern parts of the country,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general (western region), IMD.

The hot weather kept air pollution in the moderate category as the city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 173, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research. The city can expect a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday and the AQI is expected to be 166 (moderate).