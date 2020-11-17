Sections
Mumbai sizzles at 36 degree Celsius, air quality in moderate category

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mumbai witnessed hazy weather, with a rise in temperatures. (HT Photo)

For the second time this season, temperature in the city shot to a new high on Tuesday, keeping the air quality within the moderate category.

The Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 36 degree Celsius, 2.4 degree Celsius above normal. The Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 34.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday, which was 1.4 degree Celsius above normal.

The minimum temperature in the suburbs was 3 degree Celsius above normal at 23.8 degrees while south Mumbai recorded 24.8 degree Celsius, 2 degree Celsius above normal.

“Hot weather is likely to continue as the wind pattern continues to be warm southeasterly to easterly along with a clear sky. However, later this week there is a possibility of a marginal drop in temperatures due to partly cloudy conditions as a weather system develops towards the southeast Arabian Sea,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) was 142 (moderate) on Tuesday. Researchers said it was mostly due to higher temperatures and moderate wind speed. Mazgaon had the worst AQI of 310 (very poor). An AQI of 132 (moderate) has been predicted for Wednesday.

