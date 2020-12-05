Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Students raise objection to TISS’ qualifying criteria for upcoming entrance exam

Mumbai: Students raise objection to TISS’ qualifying criteria for upcoming entrance exam

The notification states that TISSNET will shortlist candidates for stage-two, therefore the institute will not apply any reservation rules for the qualifying exam

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 00:19 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. (HT File)

The latest notification released by the administration of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) regarding the admission to master’s courses at the institute, has met with criticism from students.

The notification released on December 3 mentions the two-stage process— TISS national entrance test (TISSNET) followed by the TISS programme aptitude test (TISS-PAT) along with an online personal interview.

It further states that TISSNET will shortlist candidates for stage-two, therefore the institute will not apply any reservation rules for the qualifying exam. The institute’s Progressive Students Front (PSF-TISS) has called this move unjust to students from the marginalised section.

“TISS-NET is conducted to shortlist candidates to stage two based on TISS-NET marks and the ratio on the number of seats announced for individual programmes under each category. Hence, for the shortlisting process, no reservation rules will be applied. All rules related to reservation of seats under different categories and priorities will be applied only at the time of final seat allocation through merit/wait list,” states the admission notification.

PK Shajahan, dean of academics, TISS told HT that admission rules and reservation policy this year remain the same as the last. “The same ratio of candidates from each separate category is shortlisted at stage one, hence there’s no prejudice. In addition to this, candidates from all categories are considered in the open merit list before being considered for each of their respective categories, thereby giving everyone an equal opportunity in admissions,” said Shajahan.

In an Instagram post late on Thursday, members of PSF-TISS called this move ‘unconstitutional’. “Even if the institute makes separate lists at the last stage of the admissions process, students from the weaker sections have a good chance of getting eliminated in the first round itself if there is no reservation applied. Our concern is, with this move, candidates will be filtered in stage one and this will leave seats in reserved categories vacant during the admission process as there won’t be any takers,” said a member of PSF.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
Dec 04, 2020 23:47 IST
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
Dec 04, 2020 23:50 IST
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
Dec 05, 2020 00:07 IST
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
Dec 04, 2020 23:06 IST

latest news

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Ludhiana, 13 cars recovered
Dec 05, 2020 00:39 IST
Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2020 golf tournament: Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma takes halfway lead
Dec 05, 2020 00:37 IST
‘Edu dept can’t grant fee relief under Disaster Mgmt Act’
Dec 05, 2020 00:39 IST
Thane police collect ₹30L fine from violators for not paying e-challan
Dec 05, 2020 00:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.