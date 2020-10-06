Sections
Mumbai: Suburban train services on the Western Railway disrupted

Local train services on the fast railway line corridor towards Churchgate railway station are impacted

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 11:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Churchgate station. (HT Photo)

Suburban train services on the Western Railway were disrupted on Tuesday morning after an Overhead Equipment (OHE) wire snapped near Nallasopara railway station.

Local train services on the fast railway line corridor towards Churchgate railway station are impacted, authorities said.

“Due to OHE problem on UP fast line between Nallasopara and Virar, trains are being run on UP local line between Virar and Vasai Road railway stations. Other three lines are fully operative.Restoration work is in full swing & up line expected to be restored in 3 hours.” tweeted Western Railway.

The fast local train services are being diverted to the slow railway lines. One outstation train was also held up due to the incident.

