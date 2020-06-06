Mumbai, suburbs record heavy rain; tree falls, waterlogging reported in many areas

Between 5.30am and 8.30am, the Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbai, recorded heavy rain at 64.9mm and Colaba received moderate rain of 18.6mm moderate rain. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Heavy rains accompanied by thundershowers lashed the city, especially the suburbs, on Saturday morning as several trees were uprooted and roads water logged in several areas.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the weather pattern to pre-monsoon showers.

Between 5.30am and 8.30am, the Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbai, recorded heavy rain at 64.9mm and Colaba received moderate rain of 18.6mm moderate rain.

IMD classifies heavy rain between 64.5mm to 124.4mm, while moderate rainfalls in the range of 7.6mm to 35.5mm.

“There was an intense spell of rain and windy conditions over Mumbai for about 45 minutes to an hour, especially the suburbs on Saturday morning due to a cloud patch over the city,” KS Hosalikar, IMD’s western region deputy director general, said.

“As monsoon approaches, such rain incidents are likely to be more frequently,” Hosalikar said.

Humidity levels were at 93% in south Mumbai and 96% in the suburbs.

Heavy showers were recorded across various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Dombivli, Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai.

Several incidents of tree fall and waterlogging were reported from areas like Vile Parle, Juhu and Borivali after pre-monsoon showers lashed several parts of the city.

This is the second time in the first week of June when water logging has been reported during pre-monsoon showers.

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) disaster management cell said waterlogging was reported at Dahisar subway, near Sindhi Colony in Sion West and Gandhi Market in Sion.

City bus operator BEST had to divert at least half a dozen buses because of the waterlogging.

“DIVERSION Dahisar subway flooded hence buses of route 207,208,707Ltd,720Ltd etc diverted via Sudhir Phadke bridge, Daulat Nagar from 6.50 hrs,” BEST tweeted.

“Due to water logging at Gandhi Market and Sion Road no 24 ,buses diverted via Bhai Daji road and Sion Circle,Rd no. 3 respectively from 6.45 hrs onwards (sic),” it said.

“Reports of tree fallen at 1..Vile parle (East) Milan bridge road route 339 diverted 2. Vile Parke east nr Bhutta high school & Mahila Sangh buses diverted via WEH 3.Juhu NS road -Rt 256 diverted (sic),” it added.

BMC is yet to provide details on the number of trees which fell after the rains.

Over the past six days, June 1 to 6, the suburbs have recorded 166.5 mm rain while 180 mm has been recorded in south Mumbai.

Partly cloudy conditions have been predicted for the rest of the day with the possibility of light to moderate showers in the evening or night, said IMD.