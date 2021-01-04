Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai to face 15% water cut on January 5 and 6

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced 15% water cuts in the city on January 5 and 6 owing to routine maintenance in the city’s water supply pipeline...

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:13 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

Representational picture. (AFP)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced 15% water cuts in the city on January 5 and 6 owing to routine maintenance in the city’s water supply pipeline network. The water cut will be in effect from 10am on January 5 to 10am on January 6.

According to BMC, except for a few areas in the eastern suburbs, all areas in south Mumbai and western suburbs will be impacted due to the water cut.

The water cut is being undertaken due to repairs of the chlorine injection points at Yewai in the water supply network, which supplies drinking water from Vaitarna lake. The BMC said all areas in the city except Mulund, Dadar East, Parel and Matunga will remain unaffected due to the planned water cut.

This is the fourth time that the BMC has undertaken water cuts in the last few months. A civic body official said, “There are several activities that are being undertaken to ensure the drinking water quality in the city does not get affected.”

The BMC has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the civic body and to ensure sufficient water due to the planned water cuts.

The civic body supplies around 3,750 million litres of water daily, against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres. Meanwhile, the seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems, the Vaitarna system supplies to the western suburbs and the island city, and the Bhatsa system supplies to the eastern suburbs. The lakes are situated in Mumbai as well as neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.

