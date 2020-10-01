Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai to get 1000 state transport buses to ease burden on BEST due to Covid 19

Mumbai to get 1000 state transport buses to ease burden on BEST due to Covid 19

The bar on common passengers’ entry into Mumbai locals has increased the pressure on BEST buses in Mumbai.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 11:33 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

BEST has a fleet of 3,400 buses that operate in Mumbai. (HT Photo)

In a move to ease commuting woes in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai electric supply and transport (BEST) will be hiring 1000 buses from Maharashtra state road transport corporation (MSRTC) for operation on congested and long routes including Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The move is aimed at reducing the increased pressure on BEST buses, built up due to restrictions on the number of passengers allowed inside each bus and the bar on general commuters’ travel in suburban trains, which are running limited services only for essential services staff due to the threat of infections posed by coronavirus.

Currently 200 MSRTC buses are being operated on BEST bus routes in the city, starting from Thursday.

The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) on Wednesday stated that the buses will be hired as per a decision taken by the BEST administration in a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal.



“The buses will be operated throughout the city. Passengers travelling by the BEST buses have increased substantially after the unlock (phase) and more buses are required to ease the load.” said a senior BEST employee.

Also Read: Sena reluctant to share power with MVA allies in running BMC

BEST has a fleet of 3,400 buses that operate within the city. BEST bus service resumed in the city on June 8 under the state governments’ ‘Mission begin again’. Only 30 passengers are allowed to travel in the buses including 25 sitting and five standing passengers.

Queues and overcrowding inside the buses have been witnessed resulting in the authorities deciding to add additional buses to the existing fleet. The MSRTC has a fleet of over 18 thousand buses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Hathras rape victim’s family today
Oct 01, 2020 11:34 IST
At least 14 states have less than 5,000 active Covid-19 cases each: Health ministry
Oct 01, 2020 11:10 IST
US isn’t yet keen on formalising Quad, says state department official
Oct 01, 2020 10:44 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.3 million mark with 86,821 fresh cases, 1,181 fatalities
Oct 01, 2020 10:02 IST

latest news

Ashok Gehlot calls for apolitical Covid-19 campaign, Raje, Kataria extend support
Oct 01, 2020 11:30 IST
Canada’s population sees record low growth due to decline in migration
Oct 01, 2020 11:34 IST
Will PM Modi hold another ‘Namaste Trump’ rally to honour his dear friend, says Chidambaram
Oct 01, 2020 11:24 IST
Fatal injury not a must to invoke attempt to murder charge: Bombay high court
Oct 01, 2020 11:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.