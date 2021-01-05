Sections
Mumbai: Tollywood actor arrested by NCB in drug case

Mumbai: Tollywood actor arrested by NCB in drug case

Tollywood actor Shwetha Kumari, who was allegedly detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a hotel in Mira-Bhayander, on Sunday, in connection with the alleged drug...

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 00:39 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Tollywood actor Shwetha Kumari, who was allegedly detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a hotel in Mira-Bhayander, on Sunday, in connection with the alleged drug case, was arrested on Monday. Kumari was intercepted with an alleged drug supplier, Sayeed Shaikh. However, Shaikh managed to flee before the NCB officers could nab him. NCB officers have launched a manhunt for him.

NCB had seized a small quantity of mephedrone (MD) from the hotel room, where she was staying. She has been booked under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. NCB has found digital evidence as she was connected with Shaikh as well as arrested drug peddler Chand Shaikh, said an officer on conditions of anonymity.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed that she has been arrested and will be produced in the court today (Tuesday). “We have seized small contraband from the hotel room where she was staying,” said Wankhede.

On January 2, the NCB officer laid a trap at Gurunanak Marg, near Bandra (West) railway station and had arrested Chand Shaikh and had recovered 400g mephedrone (MD), stored in a compartment of his two-wheeler. Chand lives in Bandra and has been supplying MD for a long time.

After questioning Chand, NCB got another lead, and the team raided the Crown Business Hotel, near Golden Nest Circle in Bhayander (East), where they nabbed the actress. The drugs recovered from the hotel were allegedly sourced by Shaikh. After inquiry, it was learnt that he is the main supplier of MD in Mumbai and Thane areas, said the officer. NCB has registered an offence against Shaikh and Chand under NDPS Act.

