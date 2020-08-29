Mumbai traffic constable suspended for breaking quarantine norms to extort money

A 32-year-old traffic constable attached with the Sakinaka traffic division of Mumbai traffic police was suspended on Wednesday after he and his friend tried extorted ₹5,000 from a vehicle driver, and also siphoned liquor bottles the man had bought.

According to Mumbai Police officers, constable Prasad Mahadik was advised to be in quarantine for 14 days from June 22 to July 6, after one of his neighbours at a chawl in Bhandup tested positive for Covid-19.

However, Mahadik did not follow the quarantine norms, and on July 4, he and his friend Amol Devlekar went to Kharegaon toll plaza in Kalwa. They stopped a vehicle on the pretext of taking strict action against the motorist and took a bribe of ₹5,000 from the driver, identified as 41-year-old Raju Parte.

Parte later registered a complaint with Kalwa police station and told officers that when he and his friend Vijay More were stopped near the toll plaza, they were scared of the consequences and had hence paid the bribe of ₹5,000. Parte said that Mahadik and Devlekar, who were dressed in police uniforms, seized the liquor bottles he had purchased.

Parte told police that after he reached home, he remembered that the two were wearing sandals (not police attire), and so he decided to visit the toll plaza to check if the two accused were present.

The complainant went back to the liquor shop where he had made his purchase and spotted Devlekar keeping an eye on anyone buying liquor. Once the person started his vehicle, Devlekar would follow them and then Mahadik would stop them near Kharegaon.

Parte then approached Kalwa police station and a first information report was registered on July 5 under section 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“A departmental enquiry was initiated against Mahadik and he was found guilty. On Wednesday he was suspended from the force.”