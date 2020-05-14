Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai traffic police collect Rs 9 crore from Covid-19 lockdown violators

Mumbai traffic police collect Rs 9 crore from Covid-19 lockdown violators

The police collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms from March 20 to May 13, he said.

Updated: May 14, 2020 14:08 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mumbai

The official also said that 18 people were killed in as many accidents between March 23 and May 12, while 38 people were seriously injured in 28 accidents during the lockdown. (Hindustan Times)

Mumbai traffic police collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms in the city since the travel restrictions came into force in March, an official said.

He also informed that nearly 18 people lost their lives in road accidents in Mumbai from March 23 to May 12.

The police collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms from March 20 to May 13, he said.

Nearly 73,735 two-wheeler riders were penalised for not wearing helmet, 36,248 people were fined for disobeying public order, 11,611 for failing to produce valid licence and over 6,354 for driving without a licence, the official said, adding that 2,09,188 challans were generated.



He said nearly 3,37,136 people have been penalised so far for various offences by the traffic police department amid the lockdown.

The official also said that 18 people were killed in as many accidents between March 23 and May 12, while 38 people were seriously injured in 28 accidents during the lockdown.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
May 14, 2020 14:07 IST
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
May 14, 2020 13:59 IST
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
May 14, 2020 13:56 IST
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
May 14, 2020 13:48 IST

latest news

Mumbai traffic police collect Rs 9 crore from Covid-19 lockdown violators
May 14, 2020 14:08 IST
Canadian favourability towards China ‘at a new low’: Report
May 14, 2020 14:07 IST
Irrfan Khan’s The Luncbox co-star Nimrat Kaur shares his mural
May 14, 2020 14:07 IST
Rajasthan records 268 new Covid-19 positive cases in 12 hours
May 14, 2020 14:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.