Mumbai traffic police collect Rs 9 crore from Covid-19 lockdown violators

Mumbai traffic police collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms in the city since the travel restrictions came into force in March, an official said.

The police collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms from March 20 to May 13, he said.

Nearly 73,735 two-wheeler riders were penalised for not wearing helmet, 36,248 people were fined for disobeying public order, 11,611 for failing to produce valid licence and over 6,354 for driving without a licence, the official said, adding that 2,09,188 challans were generated.

He said nearly 3,37,136 people have been penalised so far for various offences by the traffic police department amid the lockdown.

The official also said that 18 people were killed in as many accidents between March 23 and May 12, while 38 people were seriously injured in 28 accidents during the lockdown.