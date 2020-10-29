Sections
Mumbai university declares TYBcom semester exams results

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Thursday declared results of third-year Bachelor in Commerce (TYBCom) semester six batch, the exams for which were conducted online across MU affiliated colleges earlier this month. BCom constitutes one of the largest chunk of students in the university every year.

As per information shared by the university, of the 64,747 students registered for the exam, 64,182 appeared for the exam. “Total of 49,293 students who appeared for the exam have passed,” said a statement released by MU on Thursday. It further stated that 3,957 students had passed the third-year Bachelor in Mass Media (TYBMM) exams. Around 4,940 students had registered for TYBMM, 4,909 students managed to appear for the exams.

