Mumbai varsity approves 36 new colleges for 2021-22

The members of University of Mumbai (MU) senate on Wednesday approved 36 new colleges for the academic year 2021-22. Maximum proposals of new institutes placed were for traditional arts, science and commerce colleges followed by law and hotel management.

MU at present has more than 823 affiliated colleges spread across Mumbai city and the state.

“The new colleges are spread across Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Two new college proposals, one each for physical education and sports, have also been approved,” said a spokesperson for the university.

The annual senate meeting for approval of the new perspective plan was conducted virtually this year on August 25, however, the meeting went on till the early morning of August 26, and the proposal for new colleges was tabled at 3am, said officials.

The annual plan lays out locations for the proposed new affiliated colleges, under the university’s five-year perspective plan. According to information shared by MU, the 36 new colleges include 16 traditional colleges, six law colleges, three hotel management, night and social work colleges each, two hospitality colleges and one college each for integrated education, physical education and sports.

To fill the slots for new colleges, the government invites proposals from education trusts every year. Letters of intent (LoIs) are issued to the trusts that apply to set up new education institutes in time, to start classes in the next academic year. The trusts are then required to meet norms related to infrastructure and faculty, based on which, the final approval to run the institute comes through.

“The university is keen on trusts setting up colleges in areas that really need them, instead of crowding in areas that are already overflowing with existing higher education institutes. We have carefully selected only those applications that have proposed colleges in such areas,” said a member from the university senate.