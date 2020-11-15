Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai witnessed lowest noise pollution in 15 years during Diwali: NGO

Mumbai witnessed lowest noise pollution in 15 years during Diwali: NGO

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had given permission to burst firecrackers only between 8pm-10pm on November 14 in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Mumbai

Mumbai, India - Nov. 14, 2020: People click picture with colourful lighting on the occasion of Diwali festival at Shivaji park,Dadar in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, November 14, 2020. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Mumbai recorded the lowest level of noise pollution in the last 15 years on the first day of Diwali festival on Saturday during the permissible hours when the use of firecrackers was allowed, according to an NGO.

Sumaira Abdulali, founder of Awaaz Foundation, told PTI on Sunday that the credit for the lowest levels of decibels (dB- the unit in which sound is measured) goes to the strict guidelines of the state government on bursting of firecrackers and growing awareness among citizens.

“The noise pollution level recorded during Diwali this year is the lowest in the last 15 years,” Abdulali said.

In a statement, the NGO said the noise level was measured from 8 pm to 10 pm (on Saturday) and then until the next morning (Sunday).



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had banned the use of firecrackers and fireworks in the city in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus.

“A noise level of 105.5 decibel (dB) was recorded just before the 10 pm deadline (for bursting firecrackers) at the Shivaji Park ground, a silence zone in the city,” the Awaaz Foundation said.

“This is the first time since Shivaji Park was declared a silence zone by the Bombay High Court in 2010 that firecrackers were burst there during Diwali.

“The maximum noise levels (for Mumbai) stood at 112.3 dB in 2019, 114.1 dB in 2018, and 117.8 dB in 2017,” the NGO said, adding that many people who had assembled at Shivaji Park didn’t wear masks.

However, the NGO also added that the accurate measurement of decibels for the entire Mumbai is difficult.

“While the sound of bombs and other aerial firecrackers was audible in parts of the city. Their sound in residential societies cannot be measured,” it stated.

The NGO said the BMC’s ban on not bursting firecrackers after 10 pm was violated at some places in the city.

“However, in spite of these violations and the use of green firecrackers, the overall use of firecrackers was significantly less this time compared to previous years,” it stated.

Mainly, less-noisy firecrackers like sparklers, fountains etc. were used this time, it said.

“I would like to thank citizens of Mumbai, the police and the state government for taking up the impossible challenge of reducing noise pollution in our city, one of the noisiest in the world.

“It was heartening to see the massive change brought about through active participation of all, which has succeeded in significantly reducing noise pollution from some of its most acute sources including during Ganpati, Eid-e-Milad and Diwali,” Abdulali said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Nov 16, 2020 00:01 IST
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as Bihar CM today
Nov 16, 2020 01:00 IST
205 calls reporting fires on Diwali day
Nov 16, 2020 01:54 IST
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Nov 15, 2020 21:35 IST

latest news

Bhai Dooj in Corona times: Actors talk about rejoicing the siblings bond
Nov 16, 2020 01:55 IST
Bhai Dooj special: Radhika Madan calls herself Jerry, brother Tom
Nov 16, 2020 01:42 IST
Four lives snuffed out in road mishaps in Haryana
Nov 16, 2020 01:24 IST
SpaceX readies for launch amid Musk’s illness
Nov 16, 2020 01:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.