Woman falls into open manhole at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, body recovered from Haji Ali; BMC orders probe

A 32-year-old woman died after falling into an open manhole near Global Hospital in Ghatkopar (East) on Saturday evening. Her body was recovered by the locals near Haji Ali in Worli on Monday morning.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up an inquiry under deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure) and the report is likely to be concluded within 15 days.

According to BMC statement, on Sunday at 12.06pm they were informed about the victim Sheetal Bhanushali falling into an open manhole under Asalfa Metro Bridge, opposite Global Hospital. BMC then deployed fire brigade and stormwater drains personnel at the spot who carried out rescue and search operations. When they could not find Bhanushali until Sunday evening, the operation was called off.

Following this, BMC received a call from Mumbai Police on Sunday at 9.55am, about an unidentified body found at Haji Ali. After investigation, the police had concluded the body was of Bhanushali.

However, the family claims that name of the deceased is Sheetal Dama.

According to Kamlesh Bhanushali, a friend of Dama’s family, Sheetal left her home at around 6pm on Saturday, to buy groceries. Her 12-year-old son accompanied her because he had to buy stationery items. Mid-way, Sheetal sent her son home, as it started raining heavily, and told him that she will return after shopping for groceries. When Sheetal did not return on Saturday night, her family filed a missing person’s complaint. Bhanushali said, “She was carrying two kilos of wheat flour on her way home. The next morning (Sunday morning) we heard that a drain was open near Global Hospital, and there was a bag of wheat flour lying next to it. We identified the bag, and informed the police.”

On Monday morning, the family was informed by Tardeo police that the body of a woman with clothes and jewellery matching the description given by the family, in the missing person’s complaint, was found.

Kirit Somaiya, former member of Parliament from the Ghatkopar area tweeted on Monday, “I visited & filled complaint with Ghatkopar West Police Station, asking action under IPC section 34, 279, 304, 406, 420... against BMC Officials & Contractor...for death of 32 year Sheetal Dama. Who drawn in Asalfa Ghatkopar Nala & Deadbody found next day near Haji Ali (Sea Side).”

Somaiya said, “The fibre manhole covers installed by the BMC are not sturdy, and they easily dislodge, unlike the earlier metal covers.”