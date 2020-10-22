Mumbai: Women commuters crowd booking office

Women passengers stand in the queue at the ticket window at Borivali Railway Station, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI)

Long queues of women passengers were witnessed outside Diva and Nallasopara railway stations on Mumbai suburban network on Thursday.

From Wednesday, women commuters have been allowed to travel by suburban trains during non-peak hours in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Booking counters saw long queues of women commuters as only a limited number of them were open.People took to social networking website Twitter to complain about the crowding. “Only one ticket counter is open in nsp..no one is maintaining social distancing...government should think about this @WesternRly” tweeted @ImDarshanaS

“Started locals for women but was there any complete homework? Corona hasn’t gone ... Is it time to tell the government?

Diva railway station at 11.00 am @Central_Railway @GM_CRly @CMOMaharashtra @PiyushGoyal @OfficeofUT @rajupatilmanase.” tweeted @1987Gawde

Responding to the complaints, the Railways has stated that additional booking counters were opened and the crowd was immediately managed. “Additional booking counters were opened immediately. We are studying the increase in passengers and wherever required opening additional booking counters.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.