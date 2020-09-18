Mumbaiites may be able to go for overnight camps at Erangal beach in Malad

As part of its initiative to boost tourism along the city’s coastline, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is planning to organise overnight camps at Erangal beach in Malad.

MTDC owns an 18-acre plot at Erangal beach, which it plans to develop for tourism. Ashutosh Salil, managing director, MTDC, said, “There are plans to have an option for citizens to explore the beach with overnight camps organised at the Erangal beach. Along with the overnight camp, we also plan to have scooters [sand bikes] for tourists.”

State tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray visited Erangal beach last week, along with officials from the tourism department and MTDC. Later, Thackeray said, “The pristine place will soon have a place for Mumbaikars and tourists alike to enjoy eco-friendly outings.”

The scenic Erangal beach is named after Erangal village, near Madh island, and is home to mostly Koli, East Indian and Roman Catholic communities. Among its existing attractions is the 16th-century St Bonaventure Church, which was built by the Portuguese. The real estate in the area around Erangal beach is expected to witness a boom as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned bridges to connect Madh island to Versova and Marve to Manori island.

Salil said MTDC had not yet decided if Erangal beach would be developed using a public-private partnership model. “If we are planning to have overnight camps, we will require other supporting infrastructure. This all will be planned on the plot owned by MTDC. Now, whether we give our plot on lease or we adopt a public-private partnership model for such facilities is something that we will have to study, and we will also be seeking permission from the state cabinet for the same,” he said. On the other side of the coast, at Manori beach, MTDC plans to develop a resort on a 25-acre plot that the corporation owns.

In 2018, Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), which owns Kanhoji Angre island, had initiated plans similar to those proposed by MTDC for Erangal beach. These included constructing a semi-paved pathway, a trekking pathway, construction of bio-toilets and several other amenities along with camps to boost tourism. However, the plan has not materialised yet. Kanhoji Angre island is approximately 23km south of Gateway of India and is as an entry point to Mumbai’s harbour.

Previously, also in 2018, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) had planned to develop water tourism at Aksa beach, near Erangal, but the proposal was shelved because the coastline was deemed unsuitable for water sports.