Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbra NGO asks Thane civic body not to take action against small-time hawkers, vendors

Mumbra NGO asks Thane civic body not to take action against small-time hawkers, vendors

A Mumbra-based Non-Government Organisation (NGO) has requested the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to not take action against small-time hawkers and vendors in Mumbra, especially...

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:55 IST

By Faisal Tandel,

A Mumbra-based Non-Government Organisation (NGO) has requested the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to not take action against small-time hawkers and vendors in Mumbra, especially the vegetable and fruit sellers.

The NGO – Yes We Can – stated most have turned to selling fruits and vegetable after being jobless during the pandemic and taking action against them will impact their families who are struggling for survival.

The letter further states the municipal officers from Mumbra and Diva wards are taking harsh action against the hawkers. “With most salaried people losing their jobs, most of them have temporarily started selling vegetables to earn a livelihood for their families. The corporation has not implemented the hawking policy demarcating place for these vendors. Instead, they are destroying their goods during the action,” said Hasan Mulani, a social worker and trustee of Yes We Can.

Abdul Kabir, a member of the group, said: “Legal action of fining them is proper instead of taking their belongings and destroying them since they cannot afford to bear the loss of their products.”

Ashok Burpulle, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “We carry out action against hawkers on a daily basis. If they are standing and blocking the road with stalls, resulting in traffic congestion in the city, action will be taken against them as per the due process of law.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
Oct 16, 2020 23:31 IST
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
Oct 16, 2020 23:34 IST
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Oct 16, 2020 22:15 IST
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Oct 16, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

People’s Alliance is dancing to Pak, China’s tune: J&K BJP chief
Oct 17, 2020 00:57 IST
Construction of New Parliament building unlikely to start this year: Officials
Oct 17, 2020 00:54 IST
LeT module busted in Srinagar, six arrested
Oct 17, 2020 00:55 IST
Missing SPO joins militant ranks, escapes Budgam gunfight
Oct 17, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.