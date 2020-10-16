Mumbra NGO asks Thane civic body not to take action against small-time hawkers, vendors

A Mumbra-based Non-Government Organisation (NGO) has requested the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to not take action against small-time hawkers and vendors in Mumbra, especially the vegetable and fruit sellers.

The NGO – Yes We Can – stated most have turned to selling fruits and vegetable after being jobless during the pandemic and taking action against them will impact their families who are struggling for survival.

The letter further states the municipal officers from Mumbra and Diva wards are taking harsh action against the hawkers. “With most salaried people losing their jobs, most of them have temporarily started selling vegetables to earn a livelihood for their families. The corporation has not implemented the hawking policy demarcating place for these vendors. Instead, they are destroying their goods during the action,” said Hasan Mulani, a social worker and trustee of Yes We Can.

Abdul Kabir, a member of the group, said: “Legal action of fining them is proper instead of taking their belongings and destroying them since they cannot afford to bear the loss of their products.”

Ashok Burpulle, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “We carry out action against hawkers on a daily basis. If they are standing and blocking the road with stalls, resulting in traffic congestion in the city, action will be taken against them as per the due process of law.”