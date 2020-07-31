Covid-positive accused crashes bike into constable, escapes

A 22-year-old accused in an attempt to murder case, who had fled from a Covid isolation centre, crashed his motorbike into a 32-year-old constable before escaping from the spot near Ashish Junction in Chembur on Wednesday.

The constable from RCF police station was injured and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chembur.

The accused, identified as Santosh Tivrekar, had been arrested for attempted murder by RCF police on June 29. However, since he tested positive for Covid-19, he was admitted to an isolation centre at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi.

Tivrekar escaped from the quarantine centre on July 13, and the police have been on the look-out for him.

“We asked the security guards to keep an eye on him. However, due to safety issues, the guards were asked to stay outside the isolation centre. At midnight on July 13, Tivrekar and one more accused broke the lock of their isolation room and fled,” said an officer from RCF police station.

On Wednesday, constable Vishal Bhise, 32, and constable Sandip Bagul, 42 from RCF police station spotted Tivrekar on a bike and attempted to catch him.

“Both constables asked him to stop. Instead of applying the brakes, Tivrekar accelerated. The constables chased after him on their motorcycle for more than a kilometre and when they reached near Ashish Junction, Tivrekar crashed his vehicle into theirs and escaped,” said the officer.

Bhise lost control and his bike skid. He suffered injuries on his left leg, left ear, left shoulder, and left side of his head. He is undergoing treatment at Zain Hospital.

A fresh case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered against Tivrekar.