Murder accused out on bail, ends up behind bars next day for stealing

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 16:42 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A day after being released on bail, a 20-year-old murder accused was arrested by Juhu police after he broke into three houses and stole ₹58,000 in cash and electronic appliances and equipment in Vile Parle (West).

The arrested accused is identified as Raj Sakhre, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Vile Parle. Pandharinath Wavhal, senior inspector from Juhu police station, said, “The accused was released from jail on June 4, and on June 5 he broke into three houses. He did not find anything from the first two houses but found cash in the third house.”

“We were working on another case and looking for a house breaking accused who had stolen valuables from Bollywood director Soham Shah’s house when we came to know about this case,” said sub-inspector Ajay Bhosle.

Afterwards the police learnt from informers that Sakhre was last seen venturing in that area. Later a detection team from Juhu police station picked him on the basis of suspicion and during questioning he confessed to the crime. The police have recovered the stolen electronic equipment but are yet to recover the cash.



According to the police, when Raj broke into these house there were no one was present there, but the neighbours informed the police. Due to lockdown, residents of these houses had left for their native place. As they had been quarantined in their homes by the local authority at their native places they were unable to return.

In 2018, when Sakhre was a minor, he was arrested by Juhu police in connection with a murder.

