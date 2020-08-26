Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Murder convict who jumped furlough arrested after 40 days

Murder convict who jumped furlough arrested after 40 days

He was slated to return to the jail on July 12, but played truant

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:30 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Amravati jail officials alerted Samta Nagar police authorities about him going missing and the latter started a search for the absconding convict. (HT Archive)

Mumbai Police has arrested a murder case convict, who was on the run for over 40 days after jumping his furlough.

The convict has been identified as Tushar Mahesh Saujani, a resident of Kandivali (East) in Mumbai.

Police said Saujani was convicted for life imprisonment by sessions court, Vasai, in November 2018 in a 2016 murder case. The murder was committed under the jurisdiction of Virar police station.

Saujani was lodged at Amravati prison following his conviction.



On June 20, Saujani was allowed to go on a furlough that was sanctioned by the office of deputy inspector-general (DIG) of police (east region), Nagpur.

Saujani was staying with Omprakash Joshi, who had given his surety, at Trivedi Sangam CHS, Hanuman Nagar, Kandivli (East).

Saujani was slated to return to the jail on July 12, but he played truant.

Amravati jail officials alerted Samta Nagar police authorities about him going missing and the latter started a search for the absconding convict.

He was arrested on Monday and the following day a local court sent him to Thane jail, said Raju Kasbe, senior inspector, Samta Nagar police station.

Soon, Amravati jail authorities will take Saujani’s custody. Amravati jail superintendent will conduct an investigation and prepare a report about his offence.

He may be blacklisted from the prison’s maafi system, which ensures speedy reform of a prisoner by legally awarding h/him remission, as an incentive on the basis of good behaviour.

“He is unlikely to get the monthly seven-day (annually 84-days) remission that a prisoner gets while serving a sentence because he is guilty of flouting the rules. He will be deprived of the 30-day AGCR (Annual Good Conduct Report) remission. Altogether, he stands to lose his annual 114-day remission. His name is also likely to be deleted from the maafi register that keeps a record of every inmate’s remission,” said a DIG-rank official.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Increase daily Covid-19 tests to 1.50 lakh, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Aug 26, 2020 15:27 IST
Let’s appeal to Supreme Court to postpone NEET, JEE: Mamata Banerjee to non-BJP chief ministers
Aug 26, 2020 15:24 IST
KGF: Chapter 2 shoot resumes, Prakash Raj joins the sets, see pics
Aug 26, 2020 15:20 IST
Mike Pompeo to have closed-door meetings with royal family in Bahrain, UAE’s top officials
Aug 26, 2020 15:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.