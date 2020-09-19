Murdered Navi Mumbai 3-year-old boy knew killer, say police

Sections
Police were awaiting the boy’s post mortem report to know the cause of death. The boy is suspected to have died of suffocation caused due to smothering

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 14:08 IST

By Raina Shine, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A boy, who turned three on September 5, was found murdered in a gunny bag hours after he went missing on Friday while playing outside his residence in Navi Mumbai. The police suspect someone known to the boy may have killed him.

“He [the boy] resided on the first floor [of an apartment building] and had gone to the ground floor to play. His sisters aged six and nine were playing on the first floor. They saw him coming back to the first floor to their residence to change his pant after it got wet. After that the sisters do not know where he went...” said Giridhar Gore, a police inspector at the Rabale police station investigating the case.

Police were awaiting the boy’s post mortem report to know the cause of death. The boy is suspected to have died of suffocation caused due to smothering. “We are still interrogating the nearby residents and are yet to interrogate the boy’s parents as they are not in the state to talk,” Gore said.

The boy’s mother had stepped out to buy chicken while his grandmother, who sells vegetables, and father, a painter, had gone for work when he went missing. “The building has no CCTV cameras and one which was there at one corner was not working. The accused probably would have known this.”

