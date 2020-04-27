Muslim groups demand evening market hours to buy food to break fast

Sections
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:36 IST

By Yesha Kotak,

With Ramzan, the Islamic month of prayer and abstinence, having started on Saturday, the city’s Muslim community is facing difficulties in procuring fruits and eatables with which to break their fast in the evening.

Residents of Dongri, Nagpada, and Bhendi Bazaar reached out to various community leaders seeking help, citing that with market hours restricted to the first half of the day, they are unable to procure food in the evening. Some of them have even written to the civic authorities and political leaders, asking for a change in the market hours in their locality.

“People are finding it difficult to get food. If we are fasting all day, we will need good healthy things to eat in the night after we break our fast. But none of the shops or eateries are allowed to stay open then. We need some sleep after sehri [early morning meal], so by the time we wake up, markets are already shut. This will lead to more problems eventually,” said Aslam Malkani, a resident of Marine Lines.

Some community leaders have suggested that families could purchase fruits and other essentials and for the entire week, instead of stepping out daily.



“One can even break the fast by having a pinch of salt and dates. These are testing times and Ramzan teaches us to be patient even in testing times,” said Sohail Khandwani, trustee of the Mahim and Haji Ali dargahs.

