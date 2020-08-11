MVA discusses statutory board, corporation appointments

Sections
Mumbai News

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 01:03 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Senior ministers from the three ruling parties held a meeting to discuss allocation and appointments on statutory boards and corporations and the long-pending transfer of IPS officers in the state, at chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s official bungalow Varsha on Monday evening.

A minister said they discussed the appointments on the statutory boards and corporations from among the ruling party leaders. “More than 50 boards and corporations have been vacant for months after the formation of the government. We are keen on appointments at the earliest as they have been delayed for months owing to the pandemic. We have held preliminary discussion and have decided to submit the names from parties in the next few days,” said the minister.

The leaders also discussed the long-pending transfers of IPS officers. “Transfers with the promotions of senior IPS officers, too, have been delayed by a few months. The list of promotions has been cleared by the department. It has to be decided whether to transfer them before Ganpati festival or after it,” a leader said.

