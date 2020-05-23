MVA govt-Koshyari tussle on: Guv objects to recommendation to cancel final-year varsity exams

The tussle between governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MBA) government is likely to continue as Koshyari on Friday took strong objections to the the state’s recommendation to the University Grants Council (UGC) to cancel final year examinations of the students. State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant made the suggestion in view of the Covid-19 outbreak in Maharashtra.

Koshyari has asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to resolve the issue of conducting final year examination of students of the universities in the state ‘without any further delay in the larger interest of students’.

Samant, however, questioned the Governor’s demand, which he said came after the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — a student’s outfit linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — supported holding examinations. “In Goa, ABVP demanded cancellation of examinations and in Maharashtra they want examinations to be held. What kind of politics is this?” Samant said.

According to a press release issued by Raj Bhavan, Koshyari said the minister’s intervention was ‘unwarranted’ and has violated the UGC guidelines and also the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016.

“Not conducting final year examinations…amounts to breach of UGC guidelines,” Koshyari wrote in a letter to the chief minister. The governor has further said he was not apprised about the matter before the minister recommended the same to UGC.

Koshyari said, “Students receiving degrees without undertaking examinations would have adverse impact on their higher studies, gradation and employability.” He also pointed out that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted exemption from lockdown measures to state education boards as well as CBSE and ICSE boards to conduct Class 10 and 12 examinations.

“I have not taken any decision in this regard. Only directives have been sought from UGC over cancellation of final year examination of universities. I have also opined in the letter that it would be better to cancel the examinations considering the rising Covid-19 cases. Being a minister, I can share my views with the UGC. What is wrong in it?” said Samant.

There has been a tussle between the governor and the MVA government for a while now. Koshyari did not take any decision on the state Cabinet’s request to him to nominate Uddhav Thackeray as an MLC as it was necessary for a chief minister to get elected from either of the two Houses of the state legislature within six months to keep his chair.

Before that, Koshyari also did not appoint NCP leaders — Shivajirao Garje and Aditi Nalawade — as members of the state legislative council despite recommendation from the chief minister in December last year.